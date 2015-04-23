Fairview Microwave Launches New Series of Electromechanical Relay Switchers

ALLEN, TEXAS – Fairview Microwave has debuted a new portfolio of electromechanical relay switchers with the ability to cover ultra-broadband and millimeter-wave frequencies up to 40GHz.These RF switchers are now available for purchase.

Available in multiple varieties, the coaxial replay switchers come in Single Pole Double Throw to Single Pole 12 Throw and are designed with either SMA, Type-N or 2.92mm depending on frequency range; from DC to 40 GHz. Power ratings range from 5W to 700W; operating voltage ranges from +12V to +30V and have high isolation up to 85 dB and insertion loss of 0.15 dB at 1 GHz.

With a new design of the actuator and transmission link that optimizes magnetic efficiency and mechanical rigidity helps ensure operation of the relay switches for 2 to 10 million life cycles. In addition, the MIL-STD-202 qualified construction is designed to withstand exposure and random vibration and mechanical shock.

Fairview offers 42 in-stock designs, including 38 connectorized models and four surface-mount devices, of the new RF switchers.

Fairview Microwave is a supplier of microwave and RF components located in Allen, Texas.