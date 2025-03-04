Fabric Acquires BB Media

LOS ANGELES—Fabric has announced that it has acquired BB Media, a global data science and market research company.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

BB Media is a global Data Science company, specialized in media and entertainment for over 37 years. Founded by Horacio Gennari in 1987, BB Media monitors all streaming services around the world, their prices, plans, packages and commercial offers as well as all film and series catalogs, including standard metadata. Streaming platforms, networks, programmers, cable operators, agencies, advertisers, studios, distributors, content APPs and technology companies rely on BB Media’s information and value-added analysis to make strategic decisions.

Fabric, which is a provider of data and operations solutions to the entertainment industry, said that the deal is a significant milestone in Fabric’s mission to provide the most complete, connected, and actionable data ecosystem for the media and entertainment industry.

“This acquisition aligns perfectly with our vision to create a seamless data ecosystem that evolves with our customers' needs,” said Rob Delf, CEO of Fabric. “With BB Media joining the Fabric family, we are expanding our capabilities to ensure media companies have access to the most comprehensive and actionable data available.”

"For nearly four decades, BB Media has been at the forefront of media intelligence, helping clients navigate an ever-evolving industry with comprehensive data and insights,” Tom Gennari, CEO of BB Media, added. “In Fabric, we have found the perfect partner that embodies the partnership values our customers have come to expect. This union will allow us to deliver even more powerful insights and solutions to the media industry."

The combined company will have more than 220 employees.

In response to a question about whether the deal would trigger layoffs, a spokesperson for the companies reported that “both businesses are strong and healthy. We are anticipating investing for growth while looking for the right synergies.” They are also not planning to shut down any offices.

BB Media is based in Buenos Aries, Argentina. Tom Gennari will remain running BB Media and is assuming an executive role with Fabric.

The companies stressed that BB Media’s extensive global research and data analysis will continue under Fabric's leadership, ensuring customers maintain the same level of detail and reliability they have trusted for years.

In announcing the deal, Fabric noted that the combination would improve their offers as follows:

Enriching Studio Workflows – Fabric Studio centralizes metadata management, and with the integration of BB Media’s insights, discoverability, automation, and data accuracy will be significantly enhanced.

Enhanced AI-Driven Solutions – Fabric’s AI-powered tools are designed to support - not replace - industry expertise. With BB Media’s data, these solutions will provide even more relevant, real-time insights to drive business growth.

Fabric will be demonstrating its media solutions at NAB 2025. To book a meeting with Fabric on the show floor or at its private suite in the Fontainebleau Hotel, email meet@fabricdata.com.



