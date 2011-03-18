Extron simplifies HDMI audio de-embedding

Extron will show its new HAE 100 audio de-embedder, which extracts audio from an HDMI signal and provides outputs for analog stereo and digital S/PDIF, at the 2011 NAB Show. It supports data rates of up to 6.75Gb/s for compatibility with HDMI 1.3 Deep Color. It is HDCP-compliant and compatible with HDTV 1080p/60 or computer-video resolutions up to 1920 x 1200. The HAE 100 is equipped with several handy features, including a buffered HDMI video output with EDID Minder, input cable equalization and comprehensive LED status display.

The HAE 100 is specifically designed to provide a solution for facilities needing separate routing of audio to sound systems, audio recording or audio streams.

The EDID Minder automatically manages EDID communication between the input source and the display, ensuring that the source powers up properly and reliably delivers content to the display. Input cable equalization compensates for weak source signals or signal loss when using long-cable input assemblies.

LEDs on the front panel include HDMI I/O and audio output signal presence, HDCP authentication, and whether the extracted audio is two-channel PCM or encoded bit stream audio for Dolby Digital or DTS Digital Surround. A mini USB port on the front panel provides convenient access for device configuration. The HAE 100 is housed in a 1U, quarter-rack metal enclosure.

See Extron at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth 10920.