EVS-OpenCube to unveil next-generation servers

EVS-OpenCube will introduce the next generation of OpenCube servers, which offer producers and operators an efficient way to streamline studio and D-cinema digitization processes.

The new OpenCubeHD/SD v2.3 server offers a wide range of features: full SD/HD tape-to-disk capabilities, a dual-channel mode for MPEG-2 long GOP and native support of Sony XDCAM HD and Avid DNxHD codecs. The platform also offers a faster-than-real-time JPEG 2000 encoding process and MXF file generation for seamless integration into all types of production workflows.



The OpenCubeDCP v2.3 server presents the advantage of directly encoding uncompressed HD, 2K and 4K material, both speeding up and simplifying D-Cinema tapeless preview and content management operations. It also provides faster-than-real-time DCP 2K encoding, 4K DCP encoding in close to real time and an enhanced DCP editing feature for DCP modification and repurposing.

