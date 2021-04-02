EVS, Haivision Partner on Remote Replay for Live Sports

LIÈGE, Belgium—EVS is teaming with Haivision with the goal of providing sports broadcasters a combined solution that enables replay system operators to work remotely during live sports broadcasts.

This collaboration sees EVS using Haivision’s Makito X Series real-time video encoder and decoders to generate low latency, encoded IP video streams from the EVS XT-VIA live production servers in venues to remote LSM-VIA controllers over a managed network or the public internet.

The integration is part of EVS’ LiveCeption Signature system, using SRT network protocol to stream high-quality, full frame rate video to EVS remote operators with ultra-low latency. This allows for replay operators to watch video assets while operating with the LSM-VIA like they are at the same location as the XT-VIA servers.

“When the replay operator cannot be on-site, the Haivision solution completes the EVS replay environment by providing the best interaction possible for remote operators, even over widely available and cost-effective public internet connections,” said Nicolas Bourdon, chief marketing officer, EVS.