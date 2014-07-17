EVS C-Cast Xplore Streamlines Multiplatform Production

NEW YORK—At the upcoming IBC show in September, EVS' web-browsing interface, called C-Cast Xplore, will be demonstrated to show how it can be used to extend content creation and distribution beyond the television screen.

C-Cast was used in Brazil by HBS, FIFA TV's Host Broadcaster of the event, for coverage of the 2014 FIFA World Cup tournament, allowing broadcasters to combine live production infrastructure with a flexible central cloud-based platform. This integration enables instant distribution of multimedia content to connected devices, anytime and anywhere.

C-Cast Xplore gives authorized users remote access to EVS XT3 live production servers for content editing, re-packaging and archiving. HBS used EVS C-Cast to aggregate live streams, multi-angle clips and statistics and to provide a packaged media service to affiliate broadcasters. These rights holders were able to deliver exclusive, compelling and enriched content to their own second-screen apps. In fact, more than 25 million unique users consumed 15 million hours of video through the event's multimedia services solutions.

During the month-long World Cup, C-Cast Xplore enabled offsite production teams located at the home studio or International Broadcast Center to access to all live feeds and clips created by onsite crews. This has dramatically speeded up highlights package creation and significantly reduced production cycles.

In the U.S., the company announced that NESN (New England Sports Network), the most watched sports network in the six-state New England region, has partnered with Game Creek Video for remote broadcast capabilities centered on the C-Cast Xplore remote content access tool from EVS. The solution will be used to enhance NESN's coverage of Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins games and for its nightly news show NESN Sports Today.

"C-Cast Xplore has opened up entirely new coverage possibilities for NESN," said Dan Brokowski, Senior Manager, technology and production operations. "Our production team's ability to remotely tap directly into the server network, instantly access any camera feed and transfer footage is a tremendous advantage, both for its efficiency and for delivering an enhanced viewing experience, including ultra-fast highlights."

Based on EVS' C-Cast connected content platform, C-Cast Xplore is a web-browsing interface that gives authorized users remote access to EVS XT3 live production servers for content editing, re-packaging and archiving. Access to live camera content and expedited delivery of alternative camera angles are achieved without disrupting the ongoing live production.

In addition to reducing the number of onsite production personnel, C-Cast Xplore gives production teams unprecedented capability to work remotely and enhance content on the fly.

"For the kind of high-quality live production services we provide, C-Cast Xplore could be an industry game changer," said Jason Taubman, vice president design and new technology, Game Creek Video. "This is one of our first applications of this tool and so far it's exceeded our expectations."

EVS will show C-Cast and its range of technology at its IBC Stand (8.A96, 8.B90).