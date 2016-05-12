EVS Appoints New SVPs for Americas and EMEA

LIÈGE, BELGIUM—EVS has announced new appointments to the senior vice president position for both its Americas and EMEA regions. Quentin Grutman has been tapped to handle the Americas, while Marc Cayemax will take over the role for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Quentin Grutman

Grutman has been with EVS since 2010 where he held the position of SVP for the EMEA region. Previously he served as the European sales director for Heartbeat Experts/Software (now Truven Health Analytics) and in international sales management positions with Oracle. His new title will see him leading sales and operations for North, Central and South America.

Cayemax is set to replace Grutman in EMEA. He has been with EVS since 2000, where he has served as a sales manager for Spain, Portugal, Africa and other regional markets, general manager for the EVS Iberica office, and vice president of sales, Southern Europe and Africa.