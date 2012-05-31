EVS Announces New XT3 Server, Turner Sports Deal

At its NAB Show press conference, Belgium-based EVS offered some perspectives on the future of sportscasting, highlighted a sale to Turner Sports and unveiled a new eight-channel server.



The new XT3 server doesn’t just offer eight channels but also three parallel encoding sys-tems: iFrame, Long GOP XDCAM and a low-res option. Luc Doneux, head of APAC, EMEA and events for EVS, said this encoding triple play will help broadcasters manage live and studio broadcasts while repurposing content for an evolving market of platforms.



One broadcaster tackling such issues, Turner Sports, announced that EVS XS and XT3 HD servers would be central to its new “Central Feeds System,” which will be used for live studio production and to feed content to the company’s many media partners.



Tom Sahara, vice president of operations and technology at Turner Sports, said that EVS products helped the broadcaster manage its live sports broadcasts with a centralized ingest and playout workflow.





The installation also enables fans to track additional content on tablets or smartphones, and will soon allow additional channels and playout systems.