Evertz To Highlight Studer Vista Integration With SDVN Platform At IBC2023

BURLINGTON, Canada—Evertz will feature full integration of its Studer brand Vista digital mixing consoles with its Evertz Software Defined Video Networking (SDVN) platform as well as audio console support for SMPTE ST 2110 during IBC 2023, Sept. 15-18, at RAI Amsterdam.

Evertz, which acquired Studer in 2021, also has brought together Studer Vista and its DreamCatcher BRAVO Studio virtual production control, enabling users to produce high-quality live content quickly and easily at a lower cost, the company said.

The addition of Vista BRAVO provides virtual access to a full mixing console featuring all of Studer’s enhanced audio capabilities. Vista BRAVO gives users the flexibility needed to enhance audio whether they are working on-premise or via the cloud, it said.

Another innovation to the Studer Vista range is expanded Vista control using the Evertz VUE Intelligent User Interface. Now offering more than 2,000 bidirectional controls, the combination of Vista and VUE has created a tool well-suited for multiple small production suites and remote productions, it said.

“The amalgamation of VUE and Vista is remarkable,” says Paul Shorter, Studer-Evertz Audio Solutions product manager. “Its ease of use has been a paramount focus for the VUE interface, whilst retaining the power and flexibility of the Vista’s controls.”

New to the Studer Vista console range is the Video PFL (Pre-Fade-Listen) feature that maximizes the capabilities of Evertz MAGNUM OS orchestration, monitoring and analysis software. With Video PFL, audio operators can select an input to pre-fade while listening to the audio and seeing the accompanying video for that channel on the multiviewer in the audio control room. By allowing the video to follow the audio, Evertz gives engineers a visual representation of the audio on the PFL, thereby ensuring that the right source is always selected, the company said.

Evertz will also show other developments for BRAVO Studio, including the new Highlight Factory, where clips and stories are automatically created using AI technology and published to Ease Live where users can pick their own highlights, it said.

