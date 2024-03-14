Evertz to Feature NEXX Processing, Routing Solution at 2024 NAB Show

BURLINGTON, Canada—Evertz will show its NEXX next-generation processing and routing solution for use in broadcast facilities, OB trucks, venues and stadiums at the 2024 NAB Show, April 13-17, in Las Vegas.

The compact solution built for 3G/12G-SDI with the ability to support users when they transition to IP, NEXX offers broadcast facilities access to 4K UHD and HDR. Supporting SD/HD/3G/6G/12G data rates, the fully passive solution provides a clear pathway to future IP expansion, allowing customers to effortlessly transition to SMPTE ST 2110 and adopt more cloud services as part of their workflow, Evertz said.

“Flexibility is key to the success of NEXX, and the reason why it is proving popular with so many broadcast facilities and OB trucks around the world,” said Joshua Vanarnhem, Evertz product manager for routers. "With its additional processing capabilities, uncompromised mono audio routing, more than one multiviewer option and ability to handle SDI and IP, this multifaceted router is incredibly versatile and can be tailored to suit every broadcaster’s needs.”

The NEXX processing and routing platform is now available as 5RU (384x384) and 3RU (96x96) options. Every NEXX offers fully redundant control and hot swappable components, fans and I/O modules, it said.

Supporting native full audio shuffling between embedded audio, MADI and TDM (for analog, AES and Dante), NEXX also comes with an integrated, penalty-free, software-enabled multiviewer with more than 40 pre-configured layouts, the company said.

This year the company will release NEXX-SCORPION module that takes advantage of Evertz’ SCORPION miniature I/O (MIO) modules. The additional support for these SCORPION MIO modules expands the NEXX I/O to interfaces beyond SDI and Ethernet to include Dante and HDMI more natively. The MIO-BLADE provides more granular flexibility by having different functions that process signals with compression—up, down, cross conversion, it said.

The company’s MAGNUM-OS controls NEXX. It provides common user interfaces, including traditional hardware router panels, virtual web-based control panels and VUE intelligent panels.

See Evertz at NAB Show booth SU2027.