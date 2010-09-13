Evertz Intros Media Client-Server System



Evertz has introduced a new media client/server system at IBC2010. The company describes it as a “scalable, flexible and reliable” architecture.



Evertz Media Clients allow facilitate real-time, multichannel HD or SD ingest, playout and branding, as well as file ingest fro file-based workflows. Evertz Media Server handles multi-tiered storage in which content can be stored in either a high-performance tier for ready access or in a high-capacity tier for storage.



The system architecture, according to Evertz, supports multiple operational modes.

