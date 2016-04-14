Evertz, Fox Networks Group Join AIMS

BURLINGTON, ONTARIO—Evertz and Fox Networks Groups have announced that they have joined the Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS). AIMS’ goal is to foster the adoption of common standards for delivery and distribution of video, audio and metadata over IP.

Both Fox and Evertz have said they will pledge to support the initiative of the Video Service Forum (VSF) on TR-03 that looks to standardize the transport of media through identifying a common interface and protocol to be adopted by all equipment vendors.

Evertz is also one of the main companies that support the ASPEN framework of IP, but the company says that it supports all efforts to create an industry standard. “We look forward to contributing to the process of standardization within VSF/SMPTE to meet the needs of all aspects of the broadcast chain, including the next generation facilities that implement virtualization and cloud services,” said Rakesh Patel, CTO of Evertz.