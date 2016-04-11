Evertz Announces NewTek NDI Support

BURLINGTON, ONTARIO—Evertz is hopping on the NDI train, announcing it will support NewTek’s open Network Device Interface format for IP-based production workflows. By supporting NDI, Evertz media gateways and other Software Defined Video Networking (SDVN) products can be recognized by other NDI-enabled devices and systems connected to a standard Ethernet local area network.

The NDI standard is bi-directional and backwards compatible, with other companies previously announcing their support, including LiveU. Customers using the Evertz SDVN can utilize products in the NewTek Developer Network, an ecosystem of IP-enabled products. NDI is available as a royalty free software developer kit.

“The inclusion of NDI in our SDVN solution also maintains our commitment to support open formats that are proven to work, including ASPEN (SMPTE RDD37) and SMPTE 2022-x series of standards,” said Eric Fankhauser, vice president of product development for Evertz.

Evertz is a provider of video and audio infrastructure systems based out of Burlington, Ontario.