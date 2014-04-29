European Broadcasters Tap Globecast for Vatican Ceremonies

VATICAN CITY—Globecast, a global provider of satellite distribution technology, provided a number of SNG trucks to manage and deliver HD, 3D and 4K images of the historic canonisation of Pope John XXIII and Pope John Paul II on April 27. Transmitting live from the Vatican throughout the ceremony, Globecast supplied satellite uplinked video and audio services via its SNG trucks to Vatican Television, Sky Italia, Sky Deutschland, BSkyB and Eutelsat.

The event was produced by the Vatican Television (CTV), in collaboration with established partners including Sky and Eutelsat. Globecast provided 3D services for Sky Italia, Sky Deutschland and BSkyB 3D channels as well as providing HD services for the Sky Italia and BSKYB News channels; HD and 3D services for digital cinema and the 4K feed for a dedicated 4K view position at the Vatican.