Estrella TV Picks Up 20th Affiliate

LOS ANGELES: Liberman Broadcasting said today it secured an affiliate agreement with KBBV-TV, in Bakersfield, Calif. The station, owned by Jaco Communications, will transmit the Spanish-language network on 19.1. Burbank-based Liberman said the deal “expands Estrella TV’s reach to 74 percent of U.S. Hispanic TV households.



Bakersfield is the 29th largest U.S. market for Latino households with approximately 90,500. Estrella also is on Liberman owned-and-operated stations in Los Angeles and San Diego; and has affiliate arrangements in San Francisco, Sacramento, Fresno and Santa Barbara.



Liberman recently secured affiliate agreements with KSBT-LP in Santa Barbara, and acquired W4OBY, a translator for Trinity Broadcasting’s WWTO-TV in Chicago. It also bought KWHD-TV in Denver from LeSea Broadcasting in February. Nielsen started measuring the network in March.



