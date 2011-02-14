Estrella Parent LBI Expects Continued Growth Streak

BURBANK, CALIF.: Liberman Media Inc., parent company of the up-and-coming Spanish-language broadcast network Estrella, is looking at its fourth consecutive quarter of revenue growth for the three months ending Dec. 31, 2010. Fifteen months into Estrella’s launch, LBI said preliminary revenues for the fourth quarter of 2010 have been calculated at $30.7 million, up 19 percent over 2009. Full-year revenues are expected to be around $115.7 million, up 13 percent over the previous year.



“We are experiencing revenue growth in both our core radio and television segments,” said Lenard Liberman, president and CEO of LBI. “EstrellaTV has also contributed to our revenue growth, showing sequential revenue growth every quarter since we launched the network.



Privately held LBI owns 21 radio stations and nine TV stations, including KCRA-TV in Los Angeles, the flagship station of the Estrella network. LBI also has amassed Estrella affiliates in 29 markets. The network is said to reach 77 percent of all U.S. Hispanic TV households.



Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization for 4Q10 is expected to increase by 37 to 45 percent to between $8.7 million to $9.2 million from $6.4 million for 4Q09. Full-year EBITDA is expected to rise 2 to 3 percent to between $35.2 million and $35.7 million from $34.6 million in 2009.