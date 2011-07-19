Essex County College selects three Hitachi HD studio cameras

Essex County College, a community college with campuses in Newark and West Caldwell, NJ, has purchased three Hitachi SK-HD1000 high-definition cameras for use in its professional television studio.

The Hitachi SK-HD1000 HD studio camera has three, high dynamic range 2/3in, 2.3 million pixel CCDs that produce 1100 TVL resolution, a signal to noise ratio of 60db, and F11@2000 Lux sensitivity. The camera system also provides 14-bit analog-to- digital conversion, as well as advanced digital signal processing and picture enhancement tools.

It offers a wide array of accessories and options, including the CU-HD1000 camera control unit, RU-1200JY/VR remote control unit, and VF-L9HD 9in color viewfinder, as well as a choice of either fiber or triax camera adapters.