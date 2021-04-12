ESPN Sets Betting-Focused NBA Alternate Broadcast

BRISTOL, Conn.—ESPN continues to put an increased emphasis on sports betting, announcing that the network will produce its first alternate broadcast of an NBA game with a betting focus. The “Daily Wager Special” will cover an April 14 game between the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.

ESPN+ and ESPN2 will both carry the “Daily Wager Special” broadcast, while the traditional broadcast will air on ESPN.

“Daily Wager Special” will feature commentators from ESPN’s “Daily Wager” program, including Doug Kezirian, Joe Fortenbaugh and Tyler Fulghum. They will call the game from ESPN’s Las Vegas studios. ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins has also been tapped for the coverage. A pregame and halftime program will also be shown as part of the alternate broadcast.

The content of the “Daily Wager Special” broadcast is expected to include discussion of game action in relation to pregame odds, tracking live odds, discussion on futures and updates on other games being played.

ESPN shared no details at this time on whether additional betting-focused broadcasts will take place during the rest of the NBA season.