ESPN Mobile TV coverage of College World Series begins

ESPN's expanded coverage of the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship will culminate with all 17 possible College World Series games for the ninth straight year June 18 through June 29. Simulcasts will be provided on ESPN Mobile TV and feature expanded coverage including play details and analysis, in-depth features on the new stadium, extended history features of the event and more.

This will be the networks's 32nd consecutive year of coverage, and it promises to be the most extended and expanded ever for mobile devices. ESPN Mobile TV currently covers over 800 live streaming sporting events annually, including MLB, NBA, college football, college basketball, soccer, X Games, U.S. Open golf, all four tennis Grand Slam events and more. Consumers can access ESPN Mobile TV via Sprint TV, AT&T U-verse as well as on other carriers.