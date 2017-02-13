ESPN Digital Posts Banner Year

BRISTOL, CONN.—ESPN Digital Media said 2016 was a banner year. For the full calendar year, the platform was said to have reached an average of “112.1 million unique fans globally each month, ESPN’s largest total ever and up 5 percent over 2015. ESPN’s average monthly unique visitor total was 20.4 million more than the the No. 2 sports property—Yahoo Sports-NBC Sports Network, 91.7 million.”



On average, site visitors spent 7.9 billion minutes using ESPN digital properties globally, 3.0 billion more than No. 2 Yahoo Sports-NBC Sports Network, with 4.9 billion, ESPN said. Other platform metrics provided by ESPN:

Throughout the calendar year, fans visited ESPN digital products more than 10 billion times and spent 84.3 billion minutes with ESPN digital content.

ESPN delivered an average minute audience of 160,000 in the U.S. in 2016l, versus Yahoo Sports-NBC Sports Network with 90,000 and MLB with 38,000.

ESPN accounted for 29.9 percent of all sports category usage on digital platforms compared to Yahoo! Sports-NBC Sports Network with 16.9 percent and MLB with 7.1 percent.

ESPN reached 48 percent of all monthly U.S. sports category users in 2016 and 34 percent of all monthly U.S. internet users regardless of category.

The ESPN App was No. 1 in the U.S. sports category for monthly unique visitors in every month of 2016.

ESPN’s portfolio of apps reached 25.1 million monthly unique visitors and generated 34.3 billion minutes of usage throughout the year, more than any other sports media property.

ESPN garnered 33 percent of all U.S. sports app usage.