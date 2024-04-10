ESPN Digital Hit Record Numbers in February
ESPN Digital achieved its best February on record with 103.4 million unique visitors, according to Comscore
ESPN is reporting that ESPN Digital built on its best January ever by posting its best February ever, attracting a record 103.4 million unique visitors. During February, ESPN also reached nearly half of all users in the U.S. Sports category (47%), according to recently released Comscore data.
The data also showed that ESPN Digital has topped the U.S. Sports Category for 24 consecutive months. In addition, the ESPN App also remained No. 1 in February, reaching 25.5 million unique users, and the ESPN Fantasy App was the top fantasy app with 3.2 million.
In terms of social media, ESPN on YouTube continued tremendous growth in February with 42.6 million unique users and 726 million total minutes, up 23% and 77%, respectively. With 652 million engagements in February, ESPN Social marked its 32nd month in a row at No. 1 among sports properties.
