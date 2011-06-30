ESPN 3D Adds Live Coverage of a Wimbledon Gentlemen’s Semifinal Friday
LONDON--ESPN 3D has added a live telecast of the Jo-Wilfried Tsonga vs. Novak Djokovic Gentlemen’s semifinal at Wimbledon on Friday, July 1, at 7:45 a.m. ET to its schedule, the network’s first tennis programming. Later that day, ESPN 3D, which launched last year, will reair that semifinal and televise the other Gentlemen’s semifinal on a delayed basis. The network will also present the Ladies’ and Gentlemen’s Finals twice each on a delayed basis Monday, July 4.
Tsonga, the no. 12 seed, upset six-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer in the quarterfinals. Djokovic, the no. 2 seed, sports a 46-1 match record in 2011. In the other men's semifinal, no. 1 seed and defending title holder Rafael Nadal will face no. 4 seed Andy Murray. Cliff Drysdale—who worked ESPN's first-ever tennis telecast September 14, 1979, will call the match on ESPN 3D with analyst Brad Gilbert.
