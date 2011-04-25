Ericsson unveils media management for multiscreen applications

Ericsson launched a media delivery package with centralized management of multiplatform TV deployments at the 2011 NAB Show. The Media Delivery Management System, a successor to Ericsson’ Open Stream Digital Services Platform, provides fault-tolerant service introduction and management. It is designed to ease the pressure on content management and delivery for multiscreen services, helping in the acquisition and processing of high-quality content as well as in the management and efficient delivery of large volumes of video, media and audio across multiple platforms to multiple devices. It features dynamic routing and asynchronous messaging for quick and easy addition of service and applications, supporting virtualization and cloud computing for increased capacity and disaster recovery. It also includes integrated enterprise management and monitoring, with the ability to support third-party applications and services.

The Media Delivery Management System is part of a line of customizable products for enabling a unified multiscreen offering, including the Watch Point Content Management System and Xport Time Shift TV, as well as solutions for multiscreen TV, hybrid multiscreen TV, converged cable IPTV and high-performance video compression.