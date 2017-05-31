Ericsson Trials Verizon 5G and VR at Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS—Ericsson, in partnership with Intel and Verizon, took to the track during the Indianapolis 500 to test some 5G network and virtual reality technology.

Screenshot by Corinne Reichert/ZDNet

Technologies such as beam forming and beam tracking, which use antenna arrays to steer a beam to where a user is with less radio interference, were utilized to attain speeds of 6Gbps across Verizon’s 5G trial network. Ericsson also installed a camera on the roof of the race car and fitted the driver with a 5G-enabled VR headset showing a 4K video stream of the track from the camera.

Ericsson and Verizon reported that during the trials they attained downlink speeds of 6.4Gbps in a vehicle travelling at 60 miles per hour.

