Ericsson to Deliver T-Mobile Netherlands OTT Service

STOCKHOLM—Ericsson has signed a multi-year contract to provide the online video platform for T-Mobile Netherlands’ new OTT service, KNIPPR. As part of the deal, Ericsson will provide an end-to-end online video service, which includes content management and preparation, digital rights management and content delivery networks.

KNIPPR launched in August, with Ericsson delivering linear TV channels both live and on-demand. The OTT service is compatible with Chromecast and Apple TV and is available as a video player through a web browser or as an app on a tablet or smartphone.

The delivery service for KNIPPR is powered by Ericsson Managed Player, a scalable, adaptive bitrate-based technology for OTT video delivery to cross-platform connected devices. The live channels will be served remotely from Ericsson’s broadcast and media services hub in Hilversum, Netherlands.

In addition, Ericsson will provide metadata services to enrich the EPG of KNIPPR with the goal of enhancing the user experience.