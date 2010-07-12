Ericsson helps Cox distribute VOD library

Looking to increase the efficiency of its operations, a multilevel secure content delivery system from Ericsson is being installed by Cox Communications to streamline the reception and distribution of SD and HD content to its video-on-demand (VOD) library of thousands of titles. The Ericsson MediaPath solution will help Cox reduce its operational expenses by centralizing content ingest and distributing content to its local sites across its own network.

Since 2001, Cox has used components of Ericsson’s on-demand solution for receiving content from networks and programmers. When Cox wanted to leverage its existing IP/MPLS (Internet Protocol/Multi-Protocol Label Switching) over fiber backbone and improve the speed and reliability with which content is delivered and refreshed to its VOD library, it asked Ericsson for help implementing a new content distribution solution.

On DEMAND is Cox’s brand for VOD service, which provides subscribers with access to movies and content from some of cable’s most popular networks, as well as programming unique to the On DEMAND library. The library includes Cox’s MyPrimetime On DEMAND service offering anytime access to hundreds of episodes from more than 20 networks including ABC, NBC, USA, AMC, TBS, TNT, Comedy Central, Disney and more.