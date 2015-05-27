Envivio Joins Live Tennis 4K Delivery Team

SAN FRANCISCO—Envivio is participating in the live 4K telecast of this year’s French Open, continuing through June 7. France Télévisions has announced that the enhanced telecast of the matches is the work of 28 companies and a production team of nearly 200.Envivio said it is encoding the ultra HD HEVC program; and in a first-time partnership with Dolby, it is encoding an audio signal in Dolby AC4. The 4K telecast of the matches will be available for all French households equipped with 4K television sets.



The 4K video will be encoded at 50 fps using Envivio Muse Ultra HD encoding software on Envivio G5 appliances. Muse Ultra HD can encode up to 4K video resolution in up to 60 fps, offers a larger color range with the new BT 2020 standard and can be encoded in eight or 10 bits.



Envivio Muse software is designed to support both live and on-demand 4K compression in HEVC format.