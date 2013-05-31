Ensemble Designs Intros BrightEye Mitto Pro 2 Scan Converter

GRASS VALLEY, CALIF. —Ensemble Designs’ new BrightEye Mitto Pro 2 scan converter will debut at the InfoComm show in June.



“One of the benefits of manufacturing everything here at our factory in Grass Valley is that we can continually upgrade our process to take advantage of changes in technology, parts availability and discounted hardware,” said David Wood, CEO of Ensemble Designs.



The companys says BrightEye Mitto Pro 2 features superior image quality, HDMI or analog audio input, proc amp controls, adjustable timing, preset memories and a test signal generator to verify signal output from the unit.



“Having proc amp controls to correct for video deficiencies is incredibly helpful when you’re trying to play video from the web,” said John Pichitino, Ensemble Designs’ technology evangelist. “We all know the quality variation on Web based video — it’s all over the place. Being able to adjust for low chroma, washed out video or errors in color is key in a quality scan converter. Couple that with preset memories that allow instantaneous switching between multiple windows open on a single computer screen — such as multiple Skype windows, and you have the powerful scan conversion solution that has established itself as the Rolls Royce of the market segment.”



The BrightEye Mitto Pro 2 is an addition to the Mitto scan converter product line that includes the BrightEye Mitto 3G, and BrightEyeMitto HD, which both feature full audio mixing and muxing, audio delay for maintaining lip-sync, as well as a proc amp, preset memories, adjustable timing and test signal generator.



