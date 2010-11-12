Encompass Digital supports NFL broadcasts

Encompass Digital Media, which operates two of the largest independent broadcast facilities in the U.S. in Los Angeles and Atlanta, works with NFL Network's Master Control for the commercial insertion, transmission and playout of extensive NFL game coverage.

For the 2010-2011 season, Encompass has helped broadcast 65 NFL preseason games in HD and will broadcast eight NFL regular season games live in HD exclusively for NFL Network.

Encompass also provides commercial insertion and international distribution of up to 14 NFL games airing each week in the U.S. on NFL Sunday Ticket. For this large-scale operation, Encompass completed the build out of 350sq ft for 16 master control stations to ensure delivery to Canada, the Caribbean and Latin America.

In addition to NFL Network, Encompass distributes the "NFL Network RedZone" channel, which captures every touchdown from every game through its Teleport facility.