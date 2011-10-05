Encompass Digital Media teams with Prime Image

Encompass Digital Media has partnered with Prime Image to offer its broadcast and cable TV network customers around the world two new real-time services: Dynamic Video Time Management — to seamlessly reduce program editing time, to increase program quality by enabling more program content to run in less time and to manage program run times to the clock; and Dynamic Ad Insertion — to opportunistically increase ad revenue during playout, all without impacting the viewer experience.

Prime Image’s patented Time Tailor technology is used by the major broadcast networks and leading cable TV network groups for video time management. It is the only solution that eliminates the need for the extensive editing of programs to fit different U.S. and international playout formats. It allows a network, for example, to air 26 minutes of content in 24 minutes without using compression or speeding up the video, and without compromising the integrity or synchronization of the audio, video or closed captioning of the original program or existing advertising spots.