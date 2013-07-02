Encompass Asia Pacific builds region’s first MEGAPOD

Encompass Digital Media has announced that its Asia Pacific facility will double its current multichannel broadcast monitoring and playout capacity in Singapore through the construction of a $7 million MEGAPOD. This is the region’s first comprehensive OTT services facility, enabling Encompass to continue to meet the growing demands of customers in Asia Pacific.

In addition to being the first-of-its-kind facility built in Asia, Encompass’ state-of–the-art MEGAPOD will also be the largest, fully automated, multi-layered channel playout and monitoring facility of this scale in the region. The facility will enable Encompass to improve its response time with an automated switch-over feature to back-up content. This new facility will also provide a multi-tiered problem escalation and resolution approach. This means that clients will get a fail-safe, higher quality of service from Encompass.

As a testament to Encompass’ culture of innovation, plans for the MEGAPOD facility were designed and conceived by the company’s in-house engineering team. The project planning took more than 18 months and includes technology from Miranda Technologies and Cisco.

Together with the company’s existing facility, the Encompass MEGAPOD will offer clients a robust infrastructure that will offer increased capacity for playout, distribution, digital media manipulation, ad inserts, creative, technical and global archival services. In addition, the facility will also house a post-production studio, giving Encompass’ clients an end-to-end solution for creating and delivering content. To date, more than six Tier 1 broadcasters have indicated plans to take advantage of the efficiencies that the MEGAPOD will generate.