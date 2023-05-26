ENCO To Highlight Robotic Pan/Tilt Head at InfoComm

NOVI, Mich.—ENCO will feature the ENCO RUSHWORKS PTX Model 3 Pro robotic pan/tilt head used in a variety of production settings, including newsrooms and sports, at InfoComm, June 14-16, in Orlando.

The PTX Model 3 is designed for larger payloads. It provides the torque needed for smooth control of most professional camera and lens combinations, including models from Blackmagic Design, Canon, Panasonic, Lumix, Red, Arri and Sony, ENCO said.

Configuring multiple PTX units on a network simplifies connectivity and control. Camera operators can use any joystick that supports the VISCA over IP protocol to execute commands like pan, tilt, speed, ramp curves, presets and recalls as well as tally. The RUSHWORKS VDESK Integrated Production System or RUSHCONTROL Robotics Control Software also can be used for remote control of positioning and camera functions, it said.

Support for accessories, such as a teleprompter rig, is available. Various wall- and ceiling-mount bracket options are available as well. The PTX Model 3 PRO also offers multiple passthrough connections for cameras and lenses between the base and moving arm, including SDI, HDMI, Cat6, and XLR 4-pin, it said.

The rugged and stable head is constructed of aluminum and steel. It measures 15-by-15-15 inches and weighs 43 lbs.

More information is available on the company’s website .

See ENCO at InfoComm booth 3816.