Enco Brings on Shane Finch as Sales Director

SOUTHFIELD, Mich.—Enco has announced the hiring of Shane Finch to the role of sales director, effective immediately.

Finch, who will report directly to Enco President Ken Frommert, will focus on global sales and business development for all markets and Enco’s entire product line, as well as introduce Enco’s automated workflow services into new business verticals, the announcement says.

Finch joins Enco after more than 40 years in the broadcast industry, having served in both on-air and director-level management roles in radio before transitioning to the technology space, where he was vice president, business relations, at MusicMaster.

“Shane’s experience with sales management and customer relations, along with his direct familiarity with Enco’s technology and business culture, makes him a natural fit for this important role in Enco’s continued growth,” said Frommert.