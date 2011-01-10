Emmys Honor Achievements in Television Technology



Advances in tapeless, intercom and audio for television technologies were among the fields honored at the annual National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) Technical Emmys at CES last week. The Emmy Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Engineering /Technical Development have been awarded since 1948.



The National Academy’s prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award in Technology and Engineering was presented to Sir Howard Stringer, Chairman and CEO of Sony Corporation. Sir Howard Stringer has been chairman of the company since 2005 and is one of the most respected executives in the communications industry.





Sir Howard Stringer, Chairman and CEO of Sony Corporation (R), accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award in Technology and Engineering from Verizon President/CEO Ivan Seidenberg, recipient of the 2009 award. The individuals and companies honored at the event include:



For Development and Production of Portable Tapeless Acquisition

Avid Technology, Inc.

Ikegami Co. LTD



The Belt Pack: Distributed Amplifier Systems in Live Production

Stan Hubler

Doug Leighton

Bob Cohen

Charlie Butten

RTS Systems, Inc.

Clearcom (HME)



Development of Wireless Intercom

HME (HM Electronics, Inc.)

RTS Systems, Inc.



Development of Audio Meta Data Process for conforming audio the ATSC digital TV standard

Dolby Laboratories, Inc.

Linear Acoustic, Inc.



Enabling Standards for the delivery of television via broadband data systems

CableLabs



HD Super Motion Systems for acquisition, recording and Playback for Broadcast Entertainment and Sports Productions

NAC Image Technology, Inc.

EVS Broadcast Equipment, Inc.

Vision Research (An AMETEK® Company)

Grass Valley Group

Sony Coporation, Inc.



Blue Laser Optical Systems for Consumer Playback

Sony Corporation, Inc.

Royal Philips Electronics

Panasonic Corporation

TDK Corporation, Inc.



The awards were presented to an individual, company, or to a scientific or technical organization for developments and/or standardization involved in engineering technologies which either represent an extensive improvement on existing methods or are so innovative in nature that they materially have affected the transmission, recording, or reception of television.



