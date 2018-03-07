Emily Barr Awarded BFA’s Golden Mike Award

NEW YORK—With attendees dressed to the nine, the Broadcasters Foundation of America honored Emily Barr and Ed McLaughlin, and raised funds for broadcasters in need during its annual Golden Mike Award gala.

Emily Barr, president and CEO of Graham Media Group, was honored during the event at this year’s Golden Mike Award recipient. In addition, the organization recognized the late Ed McLaughlin with the 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award. The broadcaster previously served as chairman of the BFA. McLaughlin’s widow accepted the award on his behalf.

In addition to the awards handed out, BFA reports that it raised $250,000 during the event to help broadcasters in need, as part of its mission to support broadcasters and their families affected by events or disasters throughout the year.