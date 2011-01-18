Element Technica designs Atom 3-D rig for use with RED EPIC

Element Technica has introduced the Atom camera-specific 3-D rig designed for RED EPIC digital cinematography cameras.

Designing the Atom specifically for the RED EPIC has allowed for a streamlined rig with minimum size and weight. Although compact, the rig is able to accommodate full-sized PL and PV prime lenses as well as smaller zooms like the Angenieux Optimo 16-42 or 30-80mm. With a bare weight of 13lbs, the magnesium Atom model, rigged with a pair of RED EPICs, provides a full 5K-3-D beam-splitter system weighing as little as 36lbs.

The Atom provides full interocular and convergence or toe-in control and also allows recording of interocular, convergence and lens metadata. The Atom integrates with cine-style lens control, which is also available with Element Technica’s Quasar, Pulsar and Neutron 3-D rigs.