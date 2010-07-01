Element Technica 3-D rigs used for World Cup

Element Technica’s Quasar 3-D rigs are being used for the 3-D telecasts of the World Cup.



A total of 22 Element Technica Quasar rigs will be used to provide up to eight 3-D camera positions in the Ellis Park and Soccer City stadiums in Johannesburg as well as stadiums in Durban, Cape Town and Port Elizabeth. Twenty-five soccer matches in all will be delivered in 3-D to viewers around the world. Sony HDC-1500 cameras with Canon HJ22ex7.6B lenses will be mounted on the Quasars. At each stadium, four Quasars positioned back from field action will be configured in side-by-side mode, while the rest, located near the field, will be mounted in the under/through beam-splitter mode.