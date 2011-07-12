El Paso’s KVIA-TV Allowed To Move Back to Pre-DTV Transition Channel

WASHINGTON: The FCC today gave KVIA-TV the OK to move from Ch. 7 to Ch. 17. KVIA petitioned the FCC for the channel change because of signal coverage problems after the digital transition. The station received special temporary authority to supplement its Ch. 7 service using Ch. 17., it’s pre-transition channel.The commission opened a docket on the proposed move in April and received no comments.



“We believe the public interest will be served by substituting channel 17 for channel 7 at El Paso,” the commission said. The decision terminates the related proceeding, Docket No. 11-74.