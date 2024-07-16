Eight News-Press & Gazette Stations Join NewsOn

SEATTLE—Eight News-Press & Gazette (NPG) stations have joined NewsON, Sinclair Broadcast Group’s free, multiplatform streaming service offering local news content.

They include:

KION, Monterey, Calif.

KESQ, Palm Springs, Calif.

KEYT, Santa Barbara, Calif.

KRDO, Colorado Springs, Colo.

KIFI, Idaho Falls, Idaho

KMIZ, Columbia, Mo.

KTVZ, Bend, Ore.

KVIA, El Paso, Texas

“NPG is pleased to expand the footprint of our local station brands and take advantage of the excellent streaming technology offered by this new partnership with NewsON,” said Michael Fabac, vice president of content and station promotion for NPG.

NewsON offers live and on-demand local newscasts, FAST channels and news clips from over 23 television broadcast ownership groups, providing viewers instant access to local news content from 286 local TV stations covering 91% of the country’s population.

“We’re pleased to have NPG stations join our lineup. With more local news content from additional markets across the U.S., we’re aligned in our goal of increasing the reach and impact of local news,” said Ron Stitt, vice president/general manager of NewsON.

More information is available on the NewsON website .