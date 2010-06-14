Egg adds Nucoda Film Master
Dublin-based post-production facility Egg has installed a Digital Vision Nucoda Film Master 4K/2K color grading and finishing system. Delivered in May, the system already has been used to grade a Norwegian romantic comedy and is being used on two other features.
According to Egg owner Gareth Young, the system provides an advanced finishing tool for DI movies, commercials and TV dramas and documentaries.
