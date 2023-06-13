EDO Launches New Tool for Increasing ROI of TV Ad Campaigns

NEW YORK—EDO has launched Creative Rotation Optimization, a new solution to increase TV ROI for brand and network advertisers.

The Creative Rotation Optimization solution allows advertisers to optimally reallocate the ads they are using with no additional media spend or changes required to their media footprint. The new solution is designed to drive campaign performance gains up to 20%, EDO said.

“Advertisers invest millions in TV, and they are reliant on expensive, traditional survey and sentiment research methods to assess creative effectiveness,” said Kevin Krim, president & CEO, EDO. “Most existing creative measurement solutions are costly, slow, and provide results too late or infrequently to make a meaningful impact on TV advertising campaigns. With increasing pressure to make TV advertising as responsive and efficient as digital, Creative Rotation Optimization is an innovation that’s long overdue to ensure actionable TV intelligence for in-flight campaign optimization.”

“Brands can now improve ad performance within their current media footprint with no added budget,” added Laura Grover, senior vice president, head of client solutions at EDO. “Creative Rotation Optimization enables advertisers to identify when ads are hitting their stride, or alternatively, when a campaign’s effectiveness is winding down, unlocking immediate value from creative investments. With marketing budgets under increasing economic pressure, these sorts of solutions are essential to helping marketing dollars go even further.”

EDO's creative rotation solution showcases brands' creative performance trends, such as ad creative effectiveness over its lifecycle, weekly wear-in and wear-out statistics, and value created from creative efficacy gains.

With in-market evaluation, EDO said the solution provides clear recommendations on which ad creatives should be retired or receive more investment. The solution also details which ad creatives engage TV viewers across specific publisher platforms, enabling brands to optimize creative investments across distinct media environments.

The University of Phoenix was one of the first advertisers to leverage Creative Rotation Optimization.

“We have found that a data-driven approach quickly improves our view of real-time engagement and ROI from TV advertising,” said Laura Schmidt, senior media director, University of Phoenix. “By best leveraging our in-market creative and media placements, we look forward to continued growth in the future.”