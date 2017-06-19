Edmonton Oilers New Arena Stocked With Fujinon Lenses

XA77x9.5BESM



WAYNE, N.J.—Under a new roof for the 2016-2017 NHL season, the Edmonton Oilers welcomed a new lineup of Fujinon lenses for production. Now housed in Rogers Place, the Oilers added six Fujinon lenses, including the HA 14x4.5BERM super wide angle, two XA77x9.5BESM telephoto lenses, a HA18x5.5BERD and two HA18x7.6BERM HA Premier series ENG lenses. All of the lenses are utilized for game day production.

The HA18x5.5BERD lens is used with a Sony HDC-P1 box camera mounted on a dolly track that is hung from the bottom of the arena’s scoreboard. The unit can travel 15 meters along the length of the scoreboard to provide an overhead shot of the game for in-arena video presentation and broadcasts.

The Oilers production team also uses the HA18x7.6BERM and HA14x4.5BERM lenses with handheld Sony cameras for the videoboard show. The cameras shoot game action, fans and interviews. The XA77x9.5BESM lenses with Fujinon MS-21D digital semi-servo controller kits were also used for “hard camera” positions.