EditShare to Debut FLEX for Cloud-based Editing, Archiving and Backup at 2022 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—EditShare will unveil its new FLEX cloud solutions at its booth (N3008) at the 2022 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 24-27.

FLEX targets current media trends, in particular, the migration to a “work anywhere” environment, with ready access to content wherever creative staff need to be. In adopting cloud storage and processing, it also meets the move towards an OpEx financial model, with the cloud hosting and storage fees flexing to reflect the level of business, the company said.

“EditShare began leading the industry's shift to the cloud a few years ago by expanding many of its existing core product capabilities—openness, interoperability and scale—to the cloud,” commented Stephen Tallamy, CTO, EditShare. “EditShare FLEX is the result of these investments and we’re excited to show the industry how it can greatly simplify how their teams may choose to work.”

FLEX includes three components:

FLEX Cloud Edit provides media asset management, high performance software-defined storage, and virtual workstations in the AWS cloud. FLEX provides a completely open hosting environment, so users can use whatever editing software they prefer.

FLEX Cloud Edit+ adds accelerated file transfer capabilities using the CloudDat transfer software from Data Expedition Inc. It also provides comprehensive workstation management using Teradici’s Cloud Access Manager, all tightly integrated into an intuitive, single-sign on EditShare environment.

FLEX Cloud Sync provides synchronization of content between local EFS arrays and archive storage with leading cloud providers. By automating backup to the cloud, EditShare FLEX Cloud Sync makes it easy to retire LTO tape libraries and gain the huge resilience and availability that major cloud providers offer. As necessary, a FLEX Cloud Edit system can be spun up using all of the content in a customer’s FLEX Cloud sync backup.

“We continually listen to what the industry is telling us, and this is a direct response to current demands,” said Tallamy. “With FLEX, our customers can maintain full control over their working environment and the security of their content, while gaining the huge benefits of remote working and editing-in-the-cloud.

“FLEX offers turnkey bundles that allow customers to get started quickly with a known configuration and pricing profile. Our professional services team can work with customers to tailor the system to exactly meet their needs,” Tallamy added. “The customer maintains operational oversight and budgetary control, with no over-provisioning so no over-paying.”