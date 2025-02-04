EditShare Receives SOCE 2 Type II Certification
Certification indicates the company meets or exceeds AICPA standards
WATERTOWN, Mass.—EditShare this week said it has received SOC 2 Type II certification, an independently audited evaluation of an organization’s information systems related to security, availability and processing integrity.
Achieving the certification with no findings shows EditShare has met or exceeded the stringent standards set forth by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the company said.
The certifications, EditShare’s first SOC 2 report following its 2023 merger with Shift Media, encompass the entire EditShare organization as well as the MediaSilo, Screeners and SageStream cloud-native video solutions, the company said.
“Receiving SOC 2 Type II certification validates our relentless focus on securing our clients’ media workflows,” EditShare CEO Brad Turner said. “This accomplishment reflects our commitment to building innovative, secure and reliable solutions that empower storytellers worldwide.”
More information is available on the company’s website.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.