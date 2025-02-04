EditShare Receives SOCE 2 Type II Certification

WATERTOWN, Mass.—EditShare this week said it has received SOC 2 Type II certification, an independently audited evaluation of an organization’s information systems related to security, availability and processing integrity.

Achieving the certification with no findings shows EditShare has met or exceeded the stringent standards set forth by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the company said.

The certifications, EditShare’s first SOC 2 report following its 2023 merger with Shift Media, encompass the entire EditShare organization as well as the MediaSilo, Screeners and SageStream cloud-native video solutions, the company said.

“Receiving SOC 2 Type II certification validates our relentless focus on securing our clients’ media workflows,” EditShare CEO Brad Turner said. “This accomplishment reflects our commitment to building innovative, secure and reliable solutions that empower storytellers worldwide.”

