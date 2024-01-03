Edgio Appoints Todd Hinders CEO

Edgio has promoted Todd Hinders to CEO, effective immediately. He has also joined the company’s board of directors. Hinders takes over from Bob Lyons, who has resigned from his role as President and CEO and as a member of the board of directors.

Edgio made the personnel changes after it recently received $66 million in financing from Lynrock Lake Master Fund LP and agreed to exchange its convertible notes due 2025 for new convertible notes due 2027. As part of the exchange agreement, Edgio agreed to implement certain governance changes, including a reduction in the number of Board members from nine to five, and the appointment of two new independent directors mutually acceptable to Edgio and Lynrock.

Hinders joined Edgio as its Chief Revenue Officer in May 2023. Previously he led global sales and customer growth for AWS Elemental, an Amazon Web Services company, overseeing go-to-market activities for AWS Elemental Media Services, CloudFront, Twitch Interactive Video Service, and Edge security products. Prior to his time at AWS Elemental, Todd held numerous leadership roles at Cisco Systems, Maven Networks, Encoding.com/Loudeye and other leading technology firms where he has demonstrated his strategic, go-to-market and business capability.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Bob and wish him well in his future endeavors,” said Kenneth Traub, Chairman of the Board of Edgio. “Now is the right time for new leadership that will infuse Edgio with the discipline and energy needed to capitalize on the opportunity Edgio has in the marketplace. While Edgio had a challenging year in 2023, we are excited to start 2024 under Todd’s leadership. Todd brings both continuity and new passion to help the company achieve its potential. He and the entire executive leadership team of Edgio have the full support of the Board.”

“I'm thrilled to be leading Edgio at this exciting time for the company,” Hinders said. “Edgio is on a transformative journey. We're diligently optimizing our global edge-network, expanding our customer base, particularly in high-margin streaming and application businesses and reducing operating expenses. We have also been adding world-class talent to our team and strengthening our balance sheet. Together with our new board of directors, the executive team, our dedicated employees, and valued customers and partners, we intend to build a world-class company, relentlessly delivering on customer success and maximizing shareholder value.”