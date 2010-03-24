Edgeware powers COMSTAR’s time-shifted TV service in Russia
Russian telco COMSTAR-UTS has deployed Edgeware’s video delivery system to power its time-shifted TV service in Russia. In the first phase, COMSTAR will offer paused live TV to its more than 133000 IPTV subscribers in Moscow using the Edgeware platform distributed into multiple sites in the region.
