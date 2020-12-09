Edge Networks Powers Evoca NextGen TV Service With End-to-End Harmonic Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Edge Networks has launched its NextGen TV-based Evoca service with an end-to-end solution from Harmonic that provides on-premise encoding, cloud origin server and delivery solution enabling the hybrid OTA-OTT pay-TV service to deliver more than 80 channels to subscribers.

"To launch a service as unique as Evoca, we needed a forward-thinking technology partner with extensive experience in the broadcast and streaming worlds," said Todd Achilles, president and CEO at Edge Networks. "Harmonic's cutting-edge solutions made them an obvious choice for our service. Together, we've created a service that will simplify expanding Evoca into additional markets around the country."

The Harmonic solution includes the VOS 360 live streaming platform running origin server and delivery functions on the public cloud. Using the cloud allows Edge Networks to scale rapidly as its Evoca service ramps up and extends its streaming reach, Harmonic said.

On premise, Edge Networks is using the Harmonic Electra X live video processor to deliver high-quality HD and 4K content while reducing required bandwidth by using the solution’s real-time video optimization techniques, the company said.

"We're entering a new era of television with ATSC 3.0," said Eric Armstrong, vice president, video sales and services, North America, at Harmonic. "Harmonic is thrilled to be part of this new service, leveraging ATSC 3.0 OTA and broadband delivery paths, while tapping into the flexibility of the cloud, to provide viewers with a game-changing television experience."