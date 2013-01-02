Echostar Satellite Services Names de Bastos as CTO

ENGLEWOOD, COLO.—EchoStar Corp., a global satellite services provider and developer of hybrid video delivery technologies, has named former SiriusXM Radio executive Derek de Bastos as EchoStar Satellite Services’ new chief technology officer.



de Bastos will be responsible for the procurement, technical direction and technical operations for the company’s satellites and will oversee systems engineering and program management.



“Derek has managed large-scale satellite systems from conception to in-orbit operation,” said EchoStar Satellite Services President Anders Johnson. “His knowledge and experience will make him a great addition to our executive ranks.”



His qualifying experience includes time at SiriusXM Radio, where he was vice president of engineering. de Bastos was one of XM Satellite Radio’s first employees and served as its vice president of satellite engineering for nearly a decade before the 2008 merger with Sirius. He also held management positions with Worldspace Inc. and Lockheed Martin Astro Space.



