EbonyLife TV Goes Live with PlayBox Technology

Nigerian broadcaster EbonyLife TV has chosen a complete broadcast system from PlayBox Technology for a new DTH channel transmitting in HD to subscribers in sub-Saharan Africa. The installation includes ingest, storage, content management, channel branding and playout automation using PlayBox Technology AirBox and TitleBox servers. EbonyLife TV is Africa’s first global black multi-broadcast entertainment network and multi-platform broadcaster. EbonyLife TV is based at Studio Tinapa, Nigeria’s movie production center at Calabar in Cross River State.

"The system was assembled in our test centre and configured to suit the requirements of EbonyLife before being delivered," details PlayBox Technology UK Sales Director Ben Gunkel. "Dual high-definition servers drive the channel output. The media asset management and traffic system power the operation before going to air. A PlayBox Technology MAM server allows operators to access their growing content library. The traffic system provides advanced scheduling with forward planning and reporting for the advertising sales team.