EasyBroadcast To Feature Viewer-Assisted OTT Delivery At 2022 NAB Show

NANTES, France—EasyBroadcast will demonstrate its end-to-end video streaming solutions and technologies, including its Viewer-Assisted Delivery (VAD) adaptive streaming technology at the NAB Show , April 23-27, in Las Vegas.

VAD reduces latency, buffering and dependency on primary network deliver channels thereby improving quality of service (QoS) and quality of experience (QoE) of streaming content, the company said.

An alternative to traditional content delivery network (CDN) delivery, VAD changes the economics of video streaming, relying on a combination of CDNs and peer-to-peer adaptive streaming. With VAD, service providers can achieve instant scalability during peak viewing and monetize their video streaming services through real-time analytics, it said.

EasyBroadcast is a member of the SkyFlow Consortium, which has delivered native IP over satellite using Generic Stream Encryption (GSE) and (Multiprotocol) MPE encapsulation. As a member, EasyBroadcast will demo its joint satellite, OTT and education solution, it said.

The company will also feature its turnkey, end-to-end OTT streaming solution at the 2022 NAB Show. The EasyBroadcast OTT offering enables broadcasters and service provides to deliver and monetize high-quality TV and video content to computers, mobile devices and smart TVs in a secure and scalable way while harnessing the potential of their audiences with VAD, it said.

See EasyBroadcast in the French Pavilion at the NAB Show.